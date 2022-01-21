Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Sets New 1-Year High at $202.75

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $202.75 and last traded at $202.59, with a volume of 5157 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $199.16.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. Hershey’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $52,845.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $879,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,877 shares of company stock worth $4,294,788. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

