Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,819 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $121.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.70.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 415,501 shares of company stock valued at $49,078,901. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $128.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.62. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $84.57 and a 52-week high of $130.86. The company has a market cap of $247.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.