Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 184,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,727,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.46.

ADP stock opened at $220.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.29. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $159.81 and a one year high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Read More: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.