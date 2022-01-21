Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,103 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.83% of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 6,249.2% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 15,748 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 16.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 47.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at about $417,000. Institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund alerts:

MCA stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.