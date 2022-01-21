Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €86.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($97.73) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEN3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($96.59) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($105.68) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($84.09) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($104.55) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($121.59) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €90.93 ($103.33).

FRA:HEN3 opened at €77.76 ($88.36) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($147.33). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €73.89 and its 200-day moving average price is €79.35.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

