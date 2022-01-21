Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.97

Shares of Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.97 and traded as high as C$1.10. Hemisphere Energy shares last traded at C$1.09, with a volume of 162,053 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$93.32 million and a P/E ratio of 270.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.91.

Get Hemisphere Energy alerts:

Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.43 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Hemisphere Energy Co. will post 4.8900001 EPS for the current year.

In other Hemisphere Energy news, Director Frank Stephen Borowicz sold 147,000 shares of Hemisphere Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total transaction of C$147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,260,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,260,500. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 549,300 shares of company stock valued at $549,310.

Hemisphere Energy Company Profile (CVE:HME)

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 8,800 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a 100% working interest in 8,024 net acres of land in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.