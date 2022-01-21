Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLXA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Acquisition by 590,000.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $725,000. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $3,616,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Acquisition by 5,154.2% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 57,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 56,748 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Acquisition by 25.7% during the second quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Helix Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.89 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 699 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,082. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.96. Helix Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

Helix Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

