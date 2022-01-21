Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $199.72 Million

Equities analysts predict that Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) will post sales of $199.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $211.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $188.10 million. Hecla Mining reported sales of $188.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full year sales of $831.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $810.50 million to $849.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $917.15 million, with estimates ranging from $813.20 million to $999.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hecla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,740,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 268.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,224,000 after buying an additional 2,764,286 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 340.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,293,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,116,000 after buying an additional 2,545,828 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,967,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 1,596.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,225,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after buying an additional 2,094,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HL opened at $5.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.82. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.81, a PEG ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 2.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.75%.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

