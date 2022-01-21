Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HTLD shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Heartland Express from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Heartland Express by 13.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Heartland Express by 280.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Heartland Express by 35.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Heartland Express by 482.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 31,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Heartland Express by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.88. 5,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.50. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.69.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.57 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

