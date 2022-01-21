HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Short Interest Down 20.5% in December

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,400 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the December 15th total of 216,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HealthStream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of HSTM stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.54. 1,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,051. The stock has a market cap of $774.53 million, a P/E ratio of 105.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.58. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $31.11.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $64.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Gordon bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $100,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 5.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 7.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in HealthStream by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in HealthStream by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

