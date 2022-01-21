Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 14,592 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,592 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Xylem by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,356,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,785,000 after buying an additional 15,938 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Xylem by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 133,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Xylem by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Xylem by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XYL stock opened at $106.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.63 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.22.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Mizuho started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.30.

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total transaction of $242,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,643 shares of company stock worth $7,766,221 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

