Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Stake in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 82,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRAX. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 174.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 18,481 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $877,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,677,000 after acquiring an additional 305,922 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 35,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

PRAX stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.71. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

