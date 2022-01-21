Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DCRN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter worth $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II by 2,523.3% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth $99,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $10.43.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DCRN. Zacks Investment Research raised Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

