Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.41 Million Stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 652.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,720 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 2,291.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $46.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.39. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.30 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $754.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 26.28%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

In other news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 23,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $1,179,987.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $185,330.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 261,690 shares of company stock worth $13,326,224. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.