Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 68.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,813 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 791,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,795,000 after acquiring an additional 98,871 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,197,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,451,000 after acquiring an additional 476,655 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox stock opened at $75.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.45. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 27,140 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total transaction of $3,727,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 1,200 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 601,817 shares of company stock worth $63,158,420.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.46.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

