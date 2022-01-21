H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter worth about $208,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $41.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.61. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.47. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $50.69.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $275.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.00 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 2.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

