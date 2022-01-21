Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Hawkins by 94,328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hawkins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Hawkins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Hawkins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Hawkins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $37.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.96. The stock has a market cap of $784.98 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $183.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

