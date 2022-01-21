Haverford Trust Co Takes Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Haverford Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 593,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,773,000 after purchasing an additional 133,334 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Capital One Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $150.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $99.82 and a 12 month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.58.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.