Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) Trading Up 8.3%

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (CVE:HVT)’s stock price rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 968,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 539% from the average daily volume of 151,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$16.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54.

Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.13 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Harvest One Cannabis Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harvest One Cannabis Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Nutraceutical, and Consumer. The Medical and Nutraceutical segment is involved in the processing, manufacturing, and distribution of cannabis-based food supplement products.

