Harborview Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Harborview Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,106 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 1.1% of Harborview Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 728,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,211,000 after purchasing an additional 23,229 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,813,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,752,000 after acquiring an additional 513,350 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $564,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 70,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 791.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 86,893 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $30.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.05. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

