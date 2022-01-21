Harborview Advisors LLC Increases Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Harborview Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHH. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,822,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,344,000 after acquiring an additional 403,479 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 503.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 22,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 18,836 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,755,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,344,000 after purchasing an additional 152,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000.

SCHH stock opened at $48.05 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $53.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.25.

