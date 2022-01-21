Harborview Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Harborview Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 446,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 9.7% of Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $17,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 599.2% in the third quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 68.5% during the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHF opened at $38.30 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.46.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.