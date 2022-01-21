Harborview Advisors LLC Buys 431 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Harborview Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $6,565,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 146,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period.

SUSA stock opened at $98.15 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $81.56 and a one year high of $106.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.09.

