HAP Trading LLC Has $292,000 Position in VanEck Africa Index ETF (NYSEARCA:AFK)

HAP Trading LLC reduced its holdings in VanEck Africa Index ETF (NYSEARCA:AFK) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,778 shares during the quarter. HAP Trading LLC’s holdings in VanEck Africa Index ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in VanEck Africa Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in VanEck Africa Index ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in VanEck Africa Index ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter.

AFK stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. VanEck Africa Index ETF has a twelve month low of $19.22 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.12.

