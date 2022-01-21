Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 1,000 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 54,208 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 17,254 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,667 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 28,338 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $1,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

CSII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

NASDAQ:CSII opened at $17.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.51 million, a PE ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.