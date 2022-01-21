Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 128.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 5.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,919,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,120,000 after purchasing an additional 638,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,420,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,141,000 after purchasing an additional 273,669 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,105,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 1,411,354 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,464,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,623,000 after acquiring an additional 93,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,385,000 after acquiring an additional 133,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.87 million, a P/E ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 3.44. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.19. The company had revenue of $126.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

