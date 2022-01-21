Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings. Halozyme Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Halozyme Therapeutics.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 88.36% and a return on equity of 187.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HALO shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

NASDAQ:HALO traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $34.12. The stock had a trading volume of 13,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,798. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average of $39.22. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.30. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $56.40.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $1,991,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,292,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HALO. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 33.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,941,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,593,000 after buying an additional 731,878 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,066,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $865,808,000 after acquiring an additional 628,960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,149,000 after acquiring an additional 456,977 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $16,929,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,638,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $619,315,000 after purchasing an additional 380,438 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.