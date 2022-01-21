Hall Private Wealth Advisors Trims Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,814 shares during the quarter. Exelon accounts for 1.5% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Exelon were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Exelon by 17.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933,198 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,772,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,585,000 after buying an additional 177,123 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 4.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,517,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,250,000 after buying an additional 600,936 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Exelon by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,261,000 after buying an additional 872,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 1.4% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,483,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,538,000 after buying an additional 139,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $56.98 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $58.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.05.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.43.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

