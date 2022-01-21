Hall Private Wealth Advisors Sells 314 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 12,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,626,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,024,000 after acquiring an additional 334,719 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 188,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,476,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $130.65 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $130.36 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

