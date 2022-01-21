Hall Private Wealth Advisors Buys 24,218 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,685 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,218 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV makes up approximately 3.6% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $5,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 541.2% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 157.9% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 619 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 47.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BUD. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.08 to $79.67 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €71.00 ($80.68) to €75.00 ($85.23) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.45.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $65.59 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $54.08 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The company has a market cap of $129.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $14.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

