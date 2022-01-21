Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $49.20

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $49.20 and last traded at $49.99, with a volume of 5422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HAE. Raymond James cut their price target on Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,979,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $398,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,697 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,760,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $249,142,000 after purchasing an additional 922,824 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,583,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,244,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $299,606,000 after purchasing an additional 553,118 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,204,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,039,000 after purchasing an additional 512,612 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

