Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $49.20

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $49.20 and last traded at $49.99, with a volume of 5422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.33.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on HAE. Raymond James cut their price target on Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.11.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,979,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $398,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,697 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,760,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $249,142,000 after purchasing an additional 922,824 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,583,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,244,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $299,606,000 after purchasing an additional 553,118 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,204,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,039,000 after purchasing an additional 512,612 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE)
Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.
