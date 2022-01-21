H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the December 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE HIGA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 36,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,203. H.I.G. Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $11.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIGA. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition by 101.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,493,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,595,000 after purchasing an additional 752,786 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition by 279.5% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 457,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 336,988 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its position in H.I.G. Acquisition by 111.6% during the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 502,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 265,000 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,178,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

