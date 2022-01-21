Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Guild Holdings Company provides financial services. It originates, sells and services residential mortgage loans principally in the United States. Guild Holdings Company is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

Guild stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.80. 15,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,898. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.57. Guild has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $781.53 million, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of -0.19.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $412.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($999.00) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guild will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHLD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guild by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 826,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after acquiring an additional 333,505 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Guild in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,027,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in Guild by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 373,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Guild in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Guild in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. 7.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

