Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $774.22 Million

Analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) will report $774.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $773.00 million to $775.15 million. Grocery Outlet posted sales of $806.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year sales of $3.07 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $768.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.21 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GO. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $51,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,938,000 after purchasing an additional 253,560 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,852,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,372,000 after acquiring an additional 327,834 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,870,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,199,000 after purchasing an additional 76,221 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth about $104,570,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 23.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,711,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,984,000 after purchasing an additional 521,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.14. 551,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,752. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average of $27.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of -0.29. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

