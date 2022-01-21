Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Greene County Bancorp has increased its dividend by 26.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

Shares of GCBC opened at $36.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.38. Greene County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $38.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.08.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.33 million during the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 18.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Greene County Bancorp stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) by 50.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Greene County Bancorp worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Greene County. Its services include personal banking, checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, commercial lending, business accounts, municipal banking services and investment services. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Catskill, NY.

