Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 1,148.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,100 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $16,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SEA by 809.1% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in SEA by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 218 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SE shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.36.

NYSE:SE opened at $170.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.30. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $91.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.11 and a beta of 1.27.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.