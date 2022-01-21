Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 646,400 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 307.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 856,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646,400 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.06% of CNH Industrial worth $14,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.48.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $16.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

