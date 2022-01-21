Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $21.63 Million Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $21,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,475,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,094,000 after buying an additional 483,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,991,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,343,000 after acquiring an additional 106,380 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,978,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $778,213,000 after purchasing an additional 163,153 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,659,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,454,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36,895.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,022,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,413 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.73.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $233.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.62 and its 200 day moving average is $247.65. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.78 and a 52 week high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $755.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.