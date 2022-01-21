Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $17,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 39,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HAS shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.71.

Shares of HAS opened at $98.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.09. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.05 and a 52-week high of $105.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 83.44%.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $918,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $1,998,895.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,982 shares of company stock worth $4,335,304. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

