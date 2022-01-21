Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 2,100 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $11,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after buying an additional 1,590,556 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in Simon Property Group by 460.0% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 700,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,336,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,181,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,156,288,000 after purchasing an additional 567,034 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at about $65,828,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Simon Property Group by 55.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,301,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,672,000 after purchasing an additional 462,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPG shares. Compass Point increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $161.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.06.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $147.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.97%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

