Governor DAO 24 Hour Volume Hits $97,634.00 (GDAO)

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 20th. During the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. Governor DAO has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $97,634.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governor DAO coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001878 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00057233 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,839.92 or 0.07336270 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00061483 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,493.09 or 0.99438074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00064827 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007729 BTC.

About Governor DAO

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,898,781 coins. The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Governor DAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using U.S. dollars.

