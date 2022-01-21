Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C($0.02), reports. The firm had revenue of C$77.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$80.80 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Goodfood Market in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

