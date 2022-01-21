Golden Goose (GOLD) Market Cap Achieves $386,031.67

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Golden Goose coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Golden Goose has traded up 80.4% against the dollar. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $386,031.67 and $102,061.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00056307 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00065903 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,740.20 or 0.07147641 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,313.25 or 0.99937807 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007979 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00063059 BTC.

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose launched on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

