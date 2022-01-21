Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Trading Up 7.8%

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) were up 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.64 and last traded at $10.61. Approximately 219,853 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,616,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GFI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.57.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 6.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 8.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 116.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 76.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 614,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.89% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

