Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 11.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter worth about $744,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 8.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 261,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,921,000 after purchasing an additional 20,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 189.2% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $103.31 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.25 and a 1 year high of $108.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.81.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.198 dividend. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 10.69%.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $79,486.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $625,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,977. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

