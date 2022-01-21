Glenview Trust Co Purchases 2,224 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 52.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth about $37,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Eaton by 163.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 111.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $161.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.51. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.06.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

