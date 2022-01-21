GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Sees Large Volume Increase

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 466,568 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 3,840,076 shares.The stock last traded at $46.00 and had previously closed at $46.82.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $120.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.26 and its 200 day moving average is $41.31.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 86.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,405 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 19,809 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,084 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

