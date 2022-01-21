Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam lessened its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 31,074 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$53.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.30.

NYSE:GIL opened at $39.40 on Friday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.36 and a 200-day moving average of $38.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.48.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 24.51%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.