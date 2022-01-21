Genenta Science SPA’s Quiet Period Will End on January 24th (NASDAQ:GNTA)

Genenta Science’s (NASDAQ:GNTA) quiet period is set to end on Monday, January 24th. Genenta Science had issued 2,400,000 shares in its IPO on December 15th. The total size of the offering was $27,600,000 based on an initial share price of $11.50. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on GNTA shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Genenta Science in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genenta Science in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Genenta Science stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. Genenta Science has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $13.13.

Genenta Science S.p.A. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of hematopoietic stem progenitor cell immuno-gene therapy for solid tumors, including the lead product candidate, Temferon(TM). Genenta Science S.p.A. is based in MILAN, Italy.

