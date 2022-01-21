Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.23). Galmed Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 21,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLMD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 621 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,955. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.